ISLAMABAD - The Sub-Committee of the Public Accounts Committee on Monday was informed that almost half of over 7500 government homes in Karachi were under illegal occupation. While briefing the committee Secartary Housing and works said that these homes were alloted to the civil servants and many times they tried to evacuate the homes but had face up with huge protests from the people. The convener of the cCommittee Ayaz Sadiq on the matter directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) submit written suggestion on it. The Committee also discussed the matter of unpaid bills and rents of shops, Petrol Pumps, and stores. The Committee directed the housing officials to provide the details of lease to the audit department. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Asif in the meeting said that all those who had power in hands were corrupt; adding that only politicians were held responsible for corruption.

Meanwhile, the Committee asked the Housing and Works Department to provide the details of the lease to the committee within seven days.