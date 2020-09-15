Share:

ATTOCK - The tehsil administration Hassanabdal will open its gate to the city’s first-ever food street at the city by coming December to facilitate the domestic as well as international tourists and road travellers. During a visit to the proposed site yesterday, Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qammar informed the media that the food street would be established along with GT Road near the main bus stand along with link road leading to Sikh temple Gurdwara Siri Punja Sahib. He said that despite being an international city of having second holiest city of Sikh religion, located at the cross roads of Rawalpindi-Peshawar GT Road, Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway and Hazara Motorway, the city lacks good food facilities even for the locals. He said that during four times a year, Sikh pilgrims from across the world especially neighbouring India and Afghanistan besides UK, USA, Canada and UAE come for the pilgrimage to this city but no standard food facilities are available in the area.