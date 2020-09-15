Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has sought the reopening plan and procedures from all universities to be followed for resuming the academic activities, The Nation learnt yesterday. A letter sent to the universities by the HEC said that the Higher Education Commission has already shared the “Strategy for Gradual Reopening of HEIs”, and discussed the matter twice on June 23, 2020 and September 01, 2020 during the 30th and 31th Vice Chancellors’ Committee meetings. It also added that these guidelines are also available on the HEC website. “In this backdrop, we would request you to kindly forward the “University Reopening Plan and Procedures’ that you have prepared and authorized for preparing of academic business w.e.f September 15, 2020,” said the letter. It also said the requested information could be sent electronically to Muhammad Ghazanfar Bhatti, Assistant Director QAA, at mgbhatti@hec.gov,pk for placement at the HEC’s Online Readiness dashboard.