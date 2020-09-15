Share:

LAHORE - Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours. According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is prevailing over north western parts of the country. Weak moist currents are affecting coastal areas of the country. According to Meteorological Department, hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, rain-wind is expected at isolated places in Potohar region during night. Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 38 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively on Monday.