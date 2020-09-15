Share:

PESHAWAR - A judicial commission constituted to probe police torture and humiliation of Radi Ullah, alias Amir Tehkalay, submitted a report to the government on Monday following completion of an inquiry.

Amir was arrested in June after he used abusive language against police officers in a video that went viral on social media. Later, another video surfaced on social media in which Amir was seen being tortured and stripped naked in police custody. The second video triggered anger among the public who demanded immediate arrest of all those involved as well as putting an end to such practices in police custody across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The incident led to the removal of the then Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Zahoor Babar and arrest of three other police officials.

Later, the government ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident and a commission headed by Justice Lal Jan Khattak was constituted for the purpose, while KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi also announced that those involved in the incident would be punished.