So Ex-MPA Majeed Achakzia has been acquitted by Model courts of a hit and run case of a traffic warden in Quetta for lack of evidence. Ironically the video of the hit and run went viral on social media and everyone in Pakistan has seen it. The court case took more than 3 years and after shifting from terrorism courts to model courts, the verdict was given which has left everyone in Pakistan flabbergasted. People would have understood if there was an out of court settlement and traffic violation fines by state, but an outright verdict of acquittal and on the claim of insufficient evidence is very hard to swallow.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER P.ENGR,

Peshawar.