Share:

The novel coronavirus has infected another 87 persons during past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday.

Provincial health department in a statement on coronavirus situation in KP said that no death by coronavirus reported in the mentioned period.

According to the statistics released by the provincial health department, total 87 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported during the past 24 hours, increasing the total count of the infected people in the province 37,079. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in the province has been 1257.

The health department has also reported recovery of 29 more patients of COVID-19 during 24 hours.

The tally of recovered patients of the virus in the province has reached to 35,096.

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 404 new coronavirus cases and loss of six lives during the last 24 hours, lifting the death toll to 6,389.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 404 more people tested positive for the infection during this period, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 302,424.

As many as 290,261 Covid-19 patients have recuperated from the disease, pushing the number of active cases down to 5,774. 27,277 samples were tested during the previous 24 hours, out of which 404 turned out to be positive.

Thus far, more than 2.9 million tests have been conducted across the country. At present, 1,011 patients are under treatment in 735 hospitals across the country, out of whom 98 are on ventilators.