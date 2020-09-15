Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) and the Hazara University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on academic research and development in architecture. Under the umbrella of MoU, the joint research forums and programs will give opportunities for architects and archaeologists to rising interests of tourism, architectural heritage management and archaeology. The agreement was signed by Prof Dr Bushra Mirza, Vice-Chancellor Lahore College for Women University with Prof Dr Jamil Ahmed Vice-Chancellor Hazara University, Mansehra with focused mutual interest in promoting academic and research R & D platforms drawn up and established between Department of Architecture chaired by Architect Yasmeen Abid Maan and Department of Archeology HU chaired by Dr Shakirullah Khan. The scope of cooperation shall extend from research projects to conferences /workshops and also access research laboratories as well as human resources in both institutions.