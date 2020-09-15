Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday carried out operation against the defaulters of commercialization fee and sealed 28 buildings in Gulshan-e-Ravi scheme.

Earlier, notices had been issued to the defaulters. The operation was carried out against the defaulters after expiry of payment of deadline.

LDA starts restoration of parks in Avenue-I Housing Scheme

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday started restoration of parks in LDA Avenue-I Housing Scheme. Enforcement Directorate personnel carried out the operation and demolished encroachments, cattle yards and other illegal structures in the parks located in B and M blocks of the scheme.

Besides, the operation was also carried out in C block of the scheme against encroachments.

Long wait affectees

of LDA Avenue-I ends

The long wait of the affectees of LDA Avenue-I has come to an end after eight private landowners agreed to get 30 percent exemption in lieu of their lands. They were given 40 plots through balloting on Monday.

To ensure transparency, the plots were allocated by computerized balloting in collaboration with Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

LDA Governing Body Member Sadia Sohail Rana MPA and Director General Lahore Development Authority Ahmed Aziz Tarar initiated computerized balloting. Through balloting on previous two occasions, LDA handed over possession to a total of 623 affectees.

Another 104 affectees were allotted plots through the current balloting making the total count to 727. Negotiations are underway with private housing schemes to accept exemption formula for giving possession of plots to the remaining 1,196 affectees of the scheme.

Additional Director General Urban Planning Rana Tika Khan, Chief Metropolitan Planner Syed Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi, Chief Town Planner Tariq Mahmood and other officers concerned were also present on the occasion.