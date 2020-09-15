Share:

ISLAMABAD - Lindsay Lohan apparently wanted to get singer Taylor Swift’s attention over the weekend... though no one is sure why. The 34 year old actress took to Twitter, sending a tweet which tagged the 30 year old singer, but had no further message. Regardless of Lohan’s intent for the tweet, it went viral nonetheless, with over 8K retweets, 53K likes and over 1,300 responses.

Swift herself hasn’t responded, and Lohan has yet to clarify to her 8.4 million followers why she tweeted to Swift. Still, that didn’t stop fans from immediately speculating, with some wondering if this could be tied to Lohan’s return to music. Lohan has released two albums, 2004’s Speak and 2005’s A Little More Personal (Raw), and she signed a new record deal last July. The singer-actress signed a deal with Casablanca Records and Republic Records for a third studio album.