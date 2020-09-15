Share:

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said it is our priority and collective responsibility to ensure that every child can go to school safely to learn. In a tweet on Monday, he said tomorrow we will welcome millions of children back to school. He said the government has worked to ensure that school operations are aligned with public health safety rules on COVID-19. As the educational institutions are set to re-open from Tuesday (today) countrywide after a break of six months due to outbreak of Covid-19, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday urged the parents and teachers to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) already issued for their safety.

In a statement, the NCOC called upon the administrations of educational institutions to ensure proper implementation of health guidelines such as mask-wearing, social distancing to keep the coronavirus at bay.

NCOC urges students , parents to follow SOPs

“InshAllah (By the Will of Almighty Allah), all educational institutions are being opened in phases from September 15. Parents and teachers are requested to pay special attention to the given safety guidelines while sending their children to schools.”

It asked the parents to abstain from sending children to school if they show signs of cough or illness. “If the condition is worse, the child should be tested immediately.”

NCOC said that it should also be ensured that children wash their hands regularly or use a hand sanitizer.