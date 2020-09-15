Share:

Chairman NAB Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal says National Accountability Bureau is committed to ensure the country's development and eradication of corruption.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Tuesday, he stressed the need for self-accountability to eliminate the menace of corruption from the society.

The Chairman NAB said corruption is the biggest obstacle in the way of progress and prosperity that needs to be dismantled.

He said the bureau is working diligently to resolve the issues being faced by the general public.

On the occasion, the Chairman NAB also distributed cheques amounting over twenty-four crore rupees among the affectees of Modaraba scam.