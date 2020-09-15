Share:

ISLAMABAD - A new book ‘Communicating Science-A Global Perspective’ describing how science communication has developed round the world was launched here on Monday.

The book covers all regions and all cultures including advanced nations of Europe, Asia and the Americas, and emerging economies like Russia, Jamaica, Estonia, Iran and Pakistan.

The Pakistan chapter entitled; ‘Pakistan: Changing Landscape of Science Communication’ has been written by Prof. Dr. Manzoor Hussain Soomro, President of Economic Cooperation Organization Science Foundation (ECOSF) and Eng. Khalil Raza, Scientific Officer ECOSF.

The chapter highlights the key developments of science communication and outline recent trends in the country. Science communication plays a significant role in addressing many developmental challenges being faced by Pakistan for all important economic sectors. The chapter also discusses policy framework and underscores as to why S&T have not been able to deliver socio-economic benefits to the general public at large, and why public engagement in science remains low in Pakistan.

The book is being virtually launched on Tuesday September 15 2020 and the launch features five authors, each telling the story of their country- Australia, East Africa, Pakistan, Russia and the USA, including Prof. Manzoor Hussain Soomro from Pakistan.

The book’s Chief Editor Dr. Toss Gascoigne, a visiting fellow at the Australian National University, says he is delighted with Pakistan’s contribution. “The book is important, because we learn from each other, both successes and failures,” he says.

Prof. Soomro is former Chairman of Pakistan Science Foundation and former Director General of Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information Centre (PASTIC) and Pakistan Museum of Natural History (PMNH), and has been a proponent of non-formal science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education and science literacy in Pakistan and beyond. He is also a member of numerous governing and advisory boards of international institutions and S&T Innovation Networks. While Engr. Khalil Raza is a sustainable development expert with specialization in sustainable energy and STI based economic development.