RAWALPINDI - The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) have foiled a human smuggling attempt by a human trafficking gang and rescued 8 persons at Chakri, a spokesman of NHMWP informed yesterday. The police also held an active member of gang namely Shamshad and handed over him and other persons to the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further legal action, he said. According to him, the patrolling officers of NHWP were informed by a source that a gang of human traffickers was transporting some 8 men in a bus from Punjab to Quetta via Motorway. He said that the police enhanced checking near the Chakri Interchnage and intercepted the bus. On searching the vehicle, they found eight boys aged between 18 and 25 years. The police arrested the driver, conductor and the gang member and impounded the bus. During investigation, the boys said they were being smuggled by a gang of human traffickers to Turkey and other European countries through Quetta and Iran. The NHMP handed over all the detainees to AHTC of FIA for further legal action, he said. Meanwhile, the NHMP also recovered a vehicle that was stolen from Khayaban-e-Sir Syed by an auto theft gang.