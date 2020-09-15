Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan in its efforts of overcoming the damages caused by the recent floods and continuous torrential rains could learn more from China’s experiences to handle the situation more effectively, said Chinese scholar Prof. Zhou Rong yesterday.

According to the China Economic Net (CEN), the scholar made some suggestions as how to cope up with the situation saying Pakistan should first set up an early warning system and then build more water conservancy facilities in areas at high risk of flooding.

Pakistan needs to do computations of river flow data, and computes water flows into the Indus River as well as its branches, the absorptive capacity of the terrain, the spread of vegetation, the solar energy signature over the entire Indus basin and more.

If there is a system to ingest the data and process it, that will be the best.

Prof. Zhou Rong, a fellow of Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies, Renmin University of China, also suggested that there should be a special system in Pakistan to tell how much rain to expect and where, how much accumulation of water will occur in what region and what river flow will be at each hydrological station everyday.

He added that Pakistan would be able to overcome the floods on self-reliance without asking for much international assistance.

The country needs to predict rainfall very accurately, even when it is dealing with anomalous storm patterns. But in order to predict stream flows at precise locations, it needs river flow data from each of the hydrological structures on the Indus river system.

Therefore, Pakistan has to develop a special organization or instrument to download daily reports from the Pakistan Meteorological Department website which contains enough information.