ISLAMABAD - An Additional Attorney General (AAG) Monday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that Prime Minister and his Cabinet has taken notice of the increasing incidents of missing persons in the federal capital.

He told this in the court of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani during the hearing of a missing person Abdul Quddus who was remained untraceable since Jan 1, 2020.

During the hearing, AAG Tariq Khokhar informed the court that Quddus has recovered and reached home.

The single bench of IHC had previously summoned Interior Minister Brig (Retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah but he did not appear before the court.

However, Secretary Interior was present in the court.

Justice Kayani said to the Secretary Interior that more than 50 cases of missing persons have been registered. He added that the issue of missing persons should be presented before the Prime Minister.

At this, the AAG told the court that the Prime Minister and his cabinet have taken notice of the increasing cases of missing persons in Islamabad.

Justice Kayani asked them to inform the Prime Minister and Cabinet about the overall situation. He added that if all this is happening in the federal capital then what would be the condition of the other parts of the country.

He remarked that courts themselves could not recover the missing persons and they could only issue directive to the police.

He further said that as per law, it is the prerogative of police to arrest the police and it is deplorable that the other institutions are also involved in arresting the people which is violation of the law. The IHC bench further said that it is the duty of the federal government to protect the basic human rights of the citizens and it would be its misconduct if another institution created hurdles in this protection of the rights of the people. Later, the court disposed off the petition due to recovery of the missing person.