QUETTA - Balochsitan Awami Party’s (BAP) Central General Secretary Manzoor Khan Kakar on Monday termed the win of his party candidate Khalid Bizenjo in by-election on a Senate seat as positive sign for development of the province.

Talking to media, he said the coalition parties of the government had proved that they were on same page for developing the province in each field and removing its backwardness.

Those doing baseless criticism on Chief Minister (CM) Jam Kamal Khan would get nothing, he said.

He said Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan was paying special attention to development of Balochistan and serious measures were being taken in this regard.

The visit of the Federal Ministers to Quetta has proved that the federal government under the leadership of PM Imran Khan would rectify all deprivations of the Balochistan people which were ignored in past, he said. Senator Manzoor Kakar said the visit of PM and Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar to Quetta would yield positive results.