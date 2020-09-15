Share:

PESHAWAR - The Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a main suspect allegedly involved in killing of a transgender in Tehkal area on September 9.

A Police official said that a firing incident was reported on September 9 in which Shakeel alias Gul Panrah, a member of the transgender community was killed and other Tariq alias Chahat sustained serious injuries. Keeping in view importance of the case, Peshawar CCPO Muhammad Ali Gandapur formed an investigation team headed by the SP Cantt which examined the crime from various angles and traced the accused within four days by carrying out investigation on scientific grounds.

The police said Rafiullah, the main accused in the incident, had been arrested while the teams had been formed to arrest remaining accused of the case.