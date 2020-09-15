Share:

Peshawar - Police arrested prime accused in the September 9 killing of a transgender person, Peshawar Police chief Muhammad Ali Gandapur said on Monday.

Addressing a news conference, Gandapur, flanked by other police officers, said the alleged killer Rafiullah had been arrested while several others were also included into the interrogation of the case after the accused identified some people.

“For protection of the transgender community, SP City and ASP Gulbahar have been nominated as focal persons for their issues. Also a victim support desk, with a policewoman on duty, will receive complaints of the transgender persons in case they face any threat or other issue,” he said.

Gandapur said a new icon was also being included in the Peshawar Police mobile application to ensure assistance to the community instantly.

On September 9, unidentified persons opened fire on two transgender persons, killing one identified as Gul Parna (real name: Shakil) and injuring another Chahat (Tariq) in a suburban area of the provincial capital.

Meanwhile, the Shemales Association staged demonstration outside the Peshawar Press Club on Monday demanding protection of the community.