Police have seized a large quantity of liquor and arrested 2 accused during raid at the secret residence of notorious liquor dealer Malik Saghir here.

On the directives of IG and orders of SP Saddar zone Muhammad Sarfaraz, the Shalimar police conducted operation against the notorious liquor seller Malik Saghar recovered large amount of imported liquor and beer from his secret residence in F-11. The police filed the case against the suspects and started further investigation.

The police also took the 2 cars and a motorcycle used in supplying liquor, along with a 30 bore pistol into custody. The arrested suspects include Mobeen and Sajid Mehmood, whereas Malik Saghar along with his employee succeeded in escaping from the scene.