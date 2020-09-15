Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prince Philip is ‘being made’ to return to Windsor Castle with the Queen because there is not enough staff to create two anti-Covid-19 bubbles, a royal source told. The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, usually resides at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk while Her Majesty, 94, is working at Windsor. However, the source claimed it makes ‘far more sense’ to keep the royal couple together to protect them from coronavirus. The Queen and her husband will arrive at Sandringham this week for a fortnight break before their return to ‘HMS Bubble’ at Windsor, which is said to be a ‘compromise’. ‘Philip didn’t want to go to Balmoral and doesn’t want to go to Windsor,’ the source told.