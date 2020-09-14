Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday managed to tilt its balance towards bullish trend as KSE 100-index closed at 42,531.31 points as compared to 42,530.67 points on the last working day, with nominal positive change of 0.64 points. A total of 509,522,330 shares were traded compared to the trade of 526,186,254 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs14.543 billion as compared to Rs17.593 billion during last trading day. As many as 428 companies transacted shares in the stock market, out of which 184 recorded gain and 231 sustained losses whereas the shares prices of 13 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were Hascol Petrol with a volume of 67,076,500 shares and price per share of Rs22.08, Pak Int. Bulk with a volume of 42,942,500 and price per share of Rs13.55 and Fauji Foods Ltd with a volume of 29,875,500 and price per share of Rs16.47. Nestle Pakistan recorded maximum increase of Rs136.99 per share, closing at Rs6787 whereas Hinopak Motor was runner up with the increase of Rs46.70 per share, closing at Rs669.47. Unilever FoodsXD witnessed maximum decrease of Rs100 per share, closing at Rs13400 whereas Island Textile shares decreased by Rs66.08 per share closing at Rs937.