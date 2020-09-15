Share:

Rawalpindi - Officials of Police Station Karachi Company have obtained three-day physical remand of a senior leader of PPP in a rape case, sources informed yesterday.

Nasir Abbas Khan Bangu, PPP Rawalpindi Division Vice President and former candidate of PP-3 Fateh Jhang, was arrested in connection with the rape of a woman namely Saima Pervin and was produced before the court of Civil Judge/Area Magistrate Aman Malik by the Karachi Company police led by Sub Inspector (SI) Zameer Ul Hassan.

The police investigators told the court that Nasir Khan Bangu is involved in assaulting a woman sexually on gunpoint at an unknown location where the victim was brought by his accomplices by luring her for a job. The police added a rape case number 384/20 under sections 376/109/34 was registered against Bangu and his gang on the complaint of the victim and the investigators wanted to recover the weapon and arrest the gang members by grilling the main culprit.

The police sought five-day physical remand of the accused but the judge rejected the plea and granted only three-day physical remand. SI Zameer Ul Hassan, while talking to The Nation, confirmed that the court had granted the police three-day physical custody of the alleged rapist. He said police are carrying raids to arrest other accomplices of the accused. According to a monitoring report, the Islamabad High Court meanwhile suspended the judge who had opened fire at the husband of PTI MPA, says a notification issued by the court registrar.

A copy of the notification has also been sent to the suspended judge and he has been ordered to leave the charge as judicial officer with immediate effect. The action against the judge was taken under the Punjab Civil Servants (efficiency and discipline) rules 1999.

Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi police, following the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhamamd Ahsan Younas, intensified the operation against sex predators across the district, according to a police spokesman.

He said that the police held 7 men on charges of raping women and attempting to sodomize three teenagers in different parts of the district.

He said the police arrested a man namely Safeer Ahmed on charges of raping a girl (SS) multiple times. He said the girl, who later got pregnant, also lodged a complaint with the grand-mother, mother and sister-in-law of the rapist but they had gagged her by hurling threats of dire consequences instead of taking action against Safeer. He said that the women bundled the girl into a vehicle and brought her to a lady doctor who allegedly carried out her abortion. He said a case under sections 376/338A/201/109 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) was registered against the four accused on the complaint of the victim while the rapist was arrested.

Meanwhile, a woman was also gang-raped by three men in front of her deaf and dumb sister in the forest at Jalal Pur Sharif, he said. He added RPO Rawalpindi Region Imran Ahmer took notice of the incident and ordered SHO Jalal Pur Sharif to register a case and arrest the rapists. Following the orders, the SHO held three alleged rapists who were identified as Ali Muhammad, Mohsin and Inam. Similarly, Sadiqabad police, on directives of SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar, held a man for an offence of attempting to rape 9 and 10 years old girls in his flat.