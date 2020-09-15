Share:

Peshawar - Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industry and Commerce Abdul Karim on Monday said that Rashakai Special Economic Zone would create employment and trade opportunities in the province.

Talking to reporters on the occasion of agreement ceremony of Rashkai Special Economic Zone Development at the Prime Minister’s House, he said on completion the project would usher in a new chapter of industrial and commercial activities in the province. He said, “Today is a historic day for the KP people and I will like to give good news to all unemployed youth and industrialists that Rashkai special economic zone will create employment opportunities in the province.”

He extended special thanks to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan for his personal interest in the Rashkai Special Economic Zone, the first project of the province near completion under Public-Private Partnership.

Abdul Karim also paid tributes to Javed Khattak, Chief Executive Officer, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zone Development Management Company, and Javed Marwat, Secretary, Department of Industries and Commerce, and said that thanks to their hard work day and night, such a big project after completion would give employment opportunities to the youth of the province. He said work was in full swing to set up industrial zones in other districts in the province, which would lead to economic growth and employment opportunities in the province.