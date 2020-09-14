Share:

ISLAMABAD- The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee lost 20 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs166.17 as compared to the last closing of Rs165.97. However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs165.8 and Rs 166.5 respectively. The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank trading, the price of euro appreciated by 74 paisas and closed at Rs197.18 against the last day’s trading of Rs196.44. The Japanese Yen remained stable at Rs1.56, whereas an increase of 61 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs213.61as compared to its last closing of Rs213. The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Emirates Dirham also increased by 06 paisas each to close at Rs 44.30 and Rs 45.24 respectively.