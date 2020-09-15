Share:

The government and opposition members at the Upper House on Tuesday demanded not only immediate arrest of accused involved in the Motorway gang-rape incident but accountability CCPO Lahore Omar Sheikh for his irresponsible behaviour and statement.

Speaking the Senate floor, member PTI and PML-N supported a public hanging of the accused while the PPP leaders appeared against public hanging.

Speaking on the Senate floor Senator Pervez Rasheed said departments are established to not represent the those exert undue influence or engage in forceful intervention to subvert authourity and power of central government, but unfortunately departments have been left powerless and voices for the public have been pressed.

Pervez Rasheed said if we don’t hold accountable to such irresponsible officers who say the woman should stay home; why went on the road alone, history will never forgive us. He asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to tell who will arrest criminals if the responsible institutions don’t, asking will someone from outside come to provide justice to oppressed people.

Senator Sherry Rehman said the matter should not be politicized instead we should give suggestions to eliminate such barbaric acts in the future. It doesn’t matter it’s a gang-rape or any other barbaric incident with woman, it has insecure women from outsides which is not a small matter.

Senator Saifullah said we all are responsible for what is being done with the women and children in this country, adding that these are we who didn’t take measures for the improvement in the society.

Meanwhile, the Senate was informed on Tuesday that five hundred technology based farms of different sizes would be established to strengthen the agriculture sector on modern lines.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry told the house during question hour that the tech based practices at these farms will help optimize the per acre yield. He said this project will bring revolution in the lives of small farmers.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan told the house that the Federal Government is providing funds for construction of sixty small, medium and large dam projects in the country. He said seventeen dam projects are to be completed during the current fiscal year.

He said work has been started on Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams which will greatly contribute to enhancing the country’s water storage capacity. He said WAPDA is also planning to construct several new dams including Kurram Tangi Dam Stage-11 and Sindh Barrage to cope with the issue of water shortage.

The Minister of State said the provinces are being given their due water share as per the water accord of 1991. In case of any water shortage, it is shared amongst the provinces.

Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan informed the house that delimitation of constituencies has almost been completed in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the purpose of holding local government elections.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said the government has not taken any decision regarding construction of Kalabagh Dam. He said all the provinces will be taken on board on the construction of water reservoirs.

The chair said that Kalabagh Dam cannot be constructed without consensus amongst the provinces.

The Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs said the Prime Minister has taken strict notice of motorway rape incident. He said those involved in such despicable acts must be given strict punishment.

Taking the floor, the Senators strongly denounced the motorway rape incident. They said legislation should be carried out to award strict punishment to those involved in such barbaric acts. They said steps need to be taken to avert such ghastly incidents in future.

Those who spoke on the matter included Pervez Rashid, Asif Kirmani, Sherry Rehman, Aurangzeb Khan, Mohsin Aziz, Raza Rabbani, Barrister Saif and Mushahid Ullah Khan.