BADIN - Hanif Zai, a bold, courageous and committed senior journalist, reporting for a private news channel from Badin, was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard in Golarchi on Monday. His funeral prayer was attended by a large number of people, representatives of political parties and social organisations, journalists, intellectuals, educationists and people from different walks of life. In his message, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of a senior journalist, and said Hanif Zai remained committed to his profession till his last breath. Bilawal said services rendered by Zai would be remembered for a long time.He prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Similarly, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza, Sindh Agriculture Minister Muhammad Ismail Rahu, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani, former Sindh home minister Dr Zulifiqar Ali Mirza, MPA Barrister Husnain Mirza, PPP Information Secretary Sindh Senator Aajiz Damrah, Senator Sasui Palejo, MNA Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, MPA Haji Taj Muhammad Mallah, Tanzila Qambrani, Mir Allah Bux Talpur, PPP representatives Haji Ramzan Chandio, Haji Sain Bux Jamali, Haji Rasool Bux, Muhammad Nawaz Chandio,.Pir Amjad Ali Siddiqui, Abdul Rehman Baloch, former provincial minister Syed Ali Bux Shah alias Papoo Shah, Senator Bibi Yasmeen Shah, Dr Hafeez Ahmed Siyal, Deputy Commissioner Badin, SSP Badin, representatives of PTI Tando Bago Jeewat Ram, Ghulam Qasim, Hashim Samoon, Dilshad Baloch and others have also, in their messages, expressed their deep grief over the death of senior journalist Hanif Zai. They said Hanif Zai raised voice for the poor and helpless people of Thar desert through his comprehensive reporting.

They said he was always committed and sincere to his profession.

On the other hand, representatives of civil society Suleman Mandhro, Sameer Mandhro,. journalists of Badin Press Club Malik Muhammad Ilyas, Shoukat Memon, Tanveer Ahmed Arain, Abdul Majeed Mallah, Abdul Latif Zargar, Shakoor Memon, Khalid Aziz Abbasi, Murtaza Memon, Imran Abbas Khawaja, Ashfaque Memon, Sarang Junejo, Noor Hassan Solangi, Shad Altaf Memon, Hameed Soomro, Ashraf Memon, Shafi Memon, Anees Memon, journalists of Awain-e-Sahafat Badin, Haroon Gopang, Mustafa Jamali, Razik Khoso, Arsalan Arain and others have condoled with the heirs of late Zai.

They said late Hanif Zai always helped the poor and people belonging to the downtrodden segments of the society through his issues-based stories. They paid rich tributes to late Hanif Zai and said he would be remembered for a long period of time.