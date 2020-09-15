Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Four minor kids sustained injuries as they were attacked by stray dogs at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed in district Muzaffargarh. Talking to media, citizens namely Ghazanfar, Gull Muhammad, Ismail, Shabbir, Kamran and others stated that they were very much worried due to presence of stray dogs in their locality. It has become very difficult for them to come out of houses due to fear of the dogs, they stated. They informed that four minor kids namely Asghar, Zeeshan, Asif and Farhan were bitten by the stray dogs. The ages of the kids ranged between five year old to eight year old. They stated that mostly the minor kids become victims of the dogs. They demanded of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amjid Shoaib Tareen to instruct officials for early elimination of stray dogs from their area.