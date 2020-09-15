Share:

ISLAMABAD - President of Tehreek-e-Kashmir (TeK) United Kingdom (UK) Fahim Kayani said on Monday that debate on the ongoing situation of Indian Ilegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) in the House of Commons has been rescheduled on September 24, 2020.

UK MP Debbie Abrahams and Chairperson All Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir tabled the Early Day Motion (EDM) on January 21, 2020 and the debate was secured on March 26, 2020. The Debate on Kashmir was postponed due to the Covid-19 which has been rescheduled on September 24.

The TeK President further said that Debbie Abrahams MP & Chair All Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir tabled four EDMs on Kashmir since 2019.

Kayani urged the TeK members & human rights activists across the UK to invite their MPs to attend the debate and “become the voice of voiceless people of IIOJ&K”. This will be the fourth debate on Kashmir in the House of Commons in the last 20 years.

“The House calls on the government to use all diplomatic and economic measures at its disposal to influence the Indian and Pakistan governments to ensure that democracy is respected and that the Kashmiri people are at the heart of any constitutional reform of the region, including respecting both the UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir, particularly UNSCR 47 which refers to the people of Jammu and Kashmir having the right to self-determination and the 1972 Simla Agreement which refers to the future of Jammu and Kashmir being determined by peaceful means and urges the Government to use all international fora to press for the rule of law in Kashmir to be upheld,” reads the EDM.