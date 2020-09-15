Share:

ISLAMABAD - The US Embassy yesterday issued an alert for its citizens in Islamabad amid street crimes in the federal capital.

“The US embassy in Islamabad has received reports of a recent increase in street crimes in Islamabad. Most incidents have taken place in sectors G-6, F-6, F-7, F-10, I-9, and I-10,” an embassy statement said.

It added: “These street crimes have included muggings, armed robberies, and thefts of mobile phones, purses and automobiles. US citizens are reminded that police response times to reported crimes can vary. US citizens travelling within these sectors and especially while visiting markets should exercise caution and remain alert. Embassy operations are normal.”

The embassy asked the US citizens to “keep a low profile, do not display signs of wealth, such as wearing expensive jewellery or watches, be vigilant when visiting banks or ATMs, be aware of your surroundings and enrol in Safe Traveller Enrolment Programme to receive security updates.”