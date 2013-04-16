

QUETTA – Balochistan Election Tribunal has rejected nomination forms of former Balochistan Assembly opposition leader Nawabzada Tariq Magsi, while appeals about provincial presidents of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and PML-Q have also been rejected.

Likewise, Balochistan High Court has reserved judgement against sentence of former provincial minister and PPP leader Ali Madad Jattak, while grandson of late Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti, Nawab Aali Bugti, has moved high court against election tribunal’s verdict.

As many as 158 aspirants had filed appeals against returning officers with the election tribunal. Judgment on more than 80 appeals has been handed down, but decision on 20 others has been reserved. The election tribunal – comprising Justice Noor Muhammad Muskanzai, Justice Hashim Khan Kakar and Justice Naheem Akthar – rejected nomination papers of Nawabzada Tariq Magsi, former opposition leader in Balochistan Assembly and a candidate for PB-32 Jhal Magsi.

The tribunal dismissed appeals against PTI Balochistan chief Qasim Suri, filed by his own party leader Sharif Joghezai, and against PML-Q Balochistan president Jaffar Khan Mandokhel. The applicant, Shah Faisal, had alleged that Mandokhel had committed a fraud in a lands bargaining deal. The tribunal declared the verdict of returning office as null and void with regards to nomination forms of Hamal Rind Baloch, a candidate of Balochistan National Party (Awami) for NA-272.

Similarly, the tribunal reserved judgment on appeals against approval of nomination papers of JUI-Ideological leader Maulana Muhammad Hanif and Awami Nation Party leader Engineer Zamarak Khan Achakzai. It however approved nomination forms of Nizamuddin Lehri and Ahmed Din Lehri for PB-32 clearing them for elections. On the other hand, the grandson of late Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti, Nawab Aali Bugti, has challenged the verdict of the returning officer and election tribunal of rejecting his nomination papers for PB-24.

Aali Bugti made the election commission, Defense Ministry and Balochistan government parties in his application, and pleaded that his supporters were allegedly kidnapped by supporters of the government. Meanwhile, the high court conducted hearing on application of former provincial minister and PPP leader Aali Madad Jattak. During the proceedings, Justice Jamal Mandokhel, in his remarks, said the representatives of the people were lawmakers, and thus there was no room for any mistake.

Addressing the election commission, Mandokhel said that two years back an FIR was registered against Ali Madad Jattak for possessing a fake degree, but nothing happened then and he continued to be a minister.

The court heard the arguments of the parties and later reserved the judgment. District and Sessions Court, Quetta, had awarded two-year jail sentence and a fine of Rs 10,000 to Jattak for possessing a forged academic credential.