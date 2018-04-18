Share:

ATTOCK - Provincial Minister for Mines Ch Sher Ali has said that our country is mineral rich and the incumbent government is making effort to utilise the mineral wealth.

Only in Chiniot 155 million tons of iron is available to feed a steel mill for 33 years, the minister said, while talking to journalists in Pindigheb.

He said that in the coming years the country might face acute shortage of water if the Kalabagh Dam was not built.

The minister said that he was ready to meet the leaders of other provinces in this context, if asked to do so. Ali said, “if we did not build dams then the coming generations will not pardon us”. He said that the PML-N government during the last five years launched mega projects and took the country out of crisis and put it on the right track of development.

In 2013, when this government took over, the country was facing terrorism and load shedding and no country was ready to invest here but now because of the dynamic leadership of former premier Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, both the issues have been resolved to a great extent and many countries have signed MoUs for investment, the provincial minister said.

He lamented that the present political scenario was pushing the country backwards.

While talking about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the provincial minister said that this was not just a road but a mega project of international level trade and because of this many backward and ignored areas of Pakistan including Pindigheb will become developed and prosperous.

Ali said that on his request Nawaz Sharif agreed to build two interchanges in Pindigheb and now this area because of this has emerged on the world map.

Earlier, Pindigheb Assistant Commissioner Munawar Hussain Langrial in his briefing informed the journalists that 78,137 kanal of land had been purchased for the CPEC, and so far the NHA had released more than 409 million rupees for the land owners.