Rawalpindi - Police held 15 house owners for not providing required information of their tenants to the relevant police station here Sunday. As per detail, R.A Bazzar police raided and arrested named Tayab, Ibrar, Asim, Aqeel, Taufail, Asad Ullah, Ajmal, Rehan and others on the violation of renting laws. According to a police spokesman, the cases were registered under the Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance 2015. Under the Punjab Tenants Ordinance 2015, details of new tenants should be provided to the police within 24 hours of giving possession of the property, he added.