ISLAMABAD: Punjab government is setting up 150 Hi-Tech Mechanization Service Centres across the province at a cost of Rs two billion. Radio Pakistan reported that Secretary Agriculture Punjab said that its objective is to provide modern and state-of-the-art farm

machinery and equipment to the farmers on rent. He said the centres will be set up

under a phased programme in four years.The service centres will help enhance crop yield and farmers' income, he added.–APP