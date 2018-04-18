Share:

Islamabad - Islamabad police have arrested 17 outlaws including three drug-pushers as well as bootleggers and recovered 1.537 kilogram hashish, 35 liter wine, the stake money, dagger and weapon from their possession, a police spokesman said.

Following directions of Senior Superintendent of Police, Islamabad police arrested 17 outlaws including three drug-pushers from various areas of the city. Secretariat police arrested accused Azher and recovered one 30-bore illicit pistol from him. Kohsar police arrested two bootleggers namely David Masih and Bofan Masih and recovered 35 liters wine from their possession.

Industrial-Area police arrested Ejaz Ali and recovered a dagger from him. Sabzi Mandi police arrested a drug-pusher namely Gul Mehmood and recovered 1.537 kilogram hashish from him.

Sihala police arrested Munair Ahmed involved in a theft case. Meanwhile, local police arrested 7 gamblers namely Fayyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Abid, Sher Khan, Zawar Ahmed, Ghulam Qadir, Muhammad Bashir and Muhammad Sajjad and recovered stake money and gambling tools from their possession.

Lohi Bher police arrested four persons Muhammad Zubair , Muddsar, Tahseen Sarwar and Asif Nawaz involved in shisha smoking.

Police have registered cases against these persons and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the Secretariat police have booked a Serena hotel staffer for sexual abuse on the complaint of a customer, sources informed on Sunday.

Dr. Waqas-ul-Hassan, son of Jabar Hassan, a resident of Nowshera Cantt stated in the FIR that he along with family members went to the hotel for dinner on 14 April, 2018. When his younger brother Ali Hassan went to the hotel washroom, a hotel staffer, later identified as Awais, repeatedly touched his private parts and blocked his way.

Later, the staffer disappeared from the scene as the victim raised hue and cry.

When the family approached the hotel management, they did not co-operate with the complainant and later he called the police.

The police watched the whole incident on the CCTV and booked the accused under section 377-B of the PPC. The police have arrested the accused and further investigation is underway.