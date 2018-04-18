Share:

SIALKOT-Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal urged the national institutions to play a pivotal role to make Pakistan stronger and more prosperous.

Addressing a public meeting at Noor Kot-Shakargarh, the interior minister said that nobody could oust Nawaz Sharif from the hearts and minds of the masses. He said that each coming day was adding to the popularity of PML-N. He said that Nawaz Sharif was still ruling the hearts of the people despite the prevailing political unrest in the country.

Ahsan Iqbal added that minus-Nawaz formula had failed and the time and the masses had proved its failure. He said the verdicts like disqualification of Nawaz Sharif were conspiracies to keep him away from the 2018 general elections. He said that the political opponents wasted 30 years in a bid to keep Nawaz Sharif from national development and rendering services to the masses.

The interior minister said that Nawaz Sharif had won the battle by presenting himself and his family before the Supreme Court and upholding the prestige of Supreme Court.

He said that the targeting of Nawaz Sharif and his family was purifying them as they were getting political and moral support of the masses.

He said, "We have successfully presented our case in the court of masses as the nation has already known the truth related the political unrest." He said that the flow of the people was with Nawaz Sharif, adding that body could stop the flow now.

Ahsan also stressed promoting public awareness about the respect of vote, and vowed that the PML-N would now take its nationwide move "Respect the Vote" to its logical end. He asked the people to come forward to ensure the respect of their votes, saying that the court of the masses will announce verdict in favour of PML-N and against those political actors who created hurdles in the way of national prosperity and progress.

He said that all the verdicts against the PML-N, Nawaz Sharif and his family were adding to their political popularity. He said that the PML-N government was successfully implementing its agenda of national development, peace, progress and prosperity.

He said that the government w as completing its constitutional tenure besides successfully foiling all the conspiracies against democracy. He said that though Nawaz Sharif was not the prime minister but still he was ruling the hearts and minds of the people.

He said that the people had become mature politically and they will again bring the PML-N to power. The government was making hectic efforts to ensure supremacy of the constitution besides safeguarding the national constitution from the hands of the political actors in the country.

He said that the PML-N would win the 2018 general elections on basis of its performance. He said that PML-N will again come to power with heavy mandate. He said that the people had already rejected the negative politics of conflict and confrontation.

He said that it has become the demand of day that Pakistan's Constitution must be protected and safeguarded at any cost.