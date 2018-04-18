Share:

LOS ANGELES: Amy Schumer has said marrying Chris Fischer is the ''smartest thing'' she's ever done.

The 36-year-old actress tied the knot with chef Chris in a surprise ceremony in Malibu back in February, and two months later, she's pleased with her decision to marry the hunk, as she now has someone around the house who is a natural in the kitchen.

She teased: ''What a good idea to marry a chef. I'm sorry, it's the best.''

Amy admits she lacks culinary skills herself, but now manages to eat fantastic meals at home because her new spouse always does the cooking. When asked if she's ever had to cook, Amy said: ''I never have and I never will now, yeah. No, I'm not going to. It's great. It's the smartest thing by far.'' Chris ''loves'' to cook, and Amy has insisted she's often shocked by how willing he is to whip them up a home cooked meal.

The 'Trainwreck' star said: ''Like, 'Wait, you want to make dinner?' He's like 'Yeah, no, I love doing this.' I'm like, 'But you could be laying down.'''

Despite Chris' cooking passion, the award-winning cookbook author left the menu for his big day up to his chef friends, and Amy has admitted she can't remember what was served.

Speaking during an appearance on 'Live! With Kelly and Ryan', she said: ''I was so drunk. I had the best time, the best time. I ate at one point but just more so I could keep going.''

It comes after Amy shared a video of some special moments from their big day on social media, including their exchanging of vows.

The 'I Feel Pretty' star said in hers: ''I just wanted to plug some of my road dates People are wondering, 'Why the rush? Why so fast?' And it's because I truly can't wait another second to be your wife. I love you.''

To which Chris replied: ''I love you, Amy. You bring happiness and joy to every part of my life. You are the best thing that ever happened to me. I love you with every piece of my heart.''