Banners criticise SC verdict against Nawaz

OUR STAFF REPORTER

LAHORE - A number of banners were displayed in Mozang and Temple Road areas, criticising the Supreme Court’s disqualification-for-life verdict against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The banners have been put up by MPA Majid Zahoor as his name along with other workers of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz has been written on these banners.

Temple Road is the busiest road in the NA-120 constituency.

Banners inscribed with slogans like ‘Zulm Kay Yeh Zabtay, Hum Nahin Maantay’ and ‘Qadam Barhao Nawaz Sharif Hum Tumharay Sath Hain’. The Parks and Horticulture Authority is the body, which approved the banners displayed.

Various banners contained the slogans ‘Vote ko Izzat Do’ (give respect to vote), a recent narrative that has been frequently used in speeches of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif.

War against quackery PHC to consult all departments

OUR STAFF REPORTER

LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission has convened a meeting of all departments concerned to finalise contours of the strategy for a decisive action against quacks in the light of directions of the Supreme Court.

Designated as the lead agency for eliminating quackery in all its forms and manifestations by the SC, the PHC has instructed all executive authorities to come to its aid in this fight as provided under the law.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, in pursuance of the orders of the SC, Chief Operating Officer of PHC Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan has convened a meeting of the departments concerned for finalising a robust anti-quackery strategy to eradicate quackery in the shortest possible time. Moreover, the PHC has directed all executive authorities to assist in this effort across the province.

“Being an independent body for regulating the healthcare establishments (HCEs) and eliminating quackery, the PHC has made huge strides in developing the Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS) for different types of the HCEs, and training healthcare service providers on the MSDS,” said Dr Ajmal, adding that the PHC would continue its efforts for improving healthcare service delivery in all kinds of the HCEs located across the province. While thanking the SC for its unwavering support, he assured that the ongoing campaign of the PHC had received a tremendous boost by the directions of the SC and the results would be evident very shortly. “So far, the PHC has closed down more than 8,550 fake treatment centres of the quacks. And now with the SC directions, the speed bumps would be eliminated for swift action against quacks,” he said.

Rs2 million donation for GCU

OUR STAFF REPORTER

LAHORE - Former Chief of Army Staff General (r) Raheel Sharif has donated rupees two million to the Government College University Lahore Endowment Fund Trust (GCU EFT).

Addressing the Old Ravians Union (ORU) Annual Dinner where he was chief guest at the university’s Oval Ground, General (r) Raheel Sharif said that this visit to his alma mater had filled him with nostalgia of student life. “It’s been the most memorable days; I strongly miss the maroon blazer, my motorbike and all the flavours of a Ravian life, especially the respect we get as students of this prestigious institution,” he added.