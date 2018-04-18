Share:

SIALKOT-About 90 percent construction work of 1,100-meter bridge over River Chenab near Shehbazpur has completed and it will open next month, said Commissioner Gujranwala Division M Asif.

He was talking to the newsmen after reviewing the pace of construction with the senior officials of the Irrigation Department. The commissioner added that the Punjab government was spending Rs5 billion on the project which would connect both the neighbouring Sialkot and Gujrat districts over River Chenab. It will ensure more than 50 percent reduction in the distance between Sambrial (Sialkot District) and Jalalpur Jattan (Gujrat District) after the construction of 19km road between Sambrial and Jalalpur Jattan.

About 72 percent construction of the main road has also been completed, he said. He added that Shehbazpur Bridge would ensure easy access of the people from Gujrat district and Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) areas to Sialkot international airport.

He said that the course of floodwater in River Chenab has also been diverted and now floodwater will flow beneath the Shehbazpur Bridge. He said that all the flood protection banks, inlets, spillways and dykes have been paved with stone-pitching. It would now be helpful to save the hundreds of the villages of both Sialkot and Gujrat districts from flood disasters, he hoped.

He said that the rest of the construction work would be completed before the coming flood season. He said that Shehbazpur Bridge and the main road between Sambrial-Sialkot and Jalalpur Jattan-Gujrat would be opened for general traffic in May 2018.