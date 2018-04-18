Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-The land grabbers are making attempts to occupy Pirmahal Market Committee's land situated in the local grain market.

Pirmahal Market Committee Chairman Haji Shafqat Rasool raised the alarm while reporter during a press conference here. He alleged that the Pirmahal Police did nothing when he approached the police for help against the land grabbers, planning occupation of the MC's land worth millions of rupees.

He informed that the land in question was retrieved two year ago after demolishing more than 100 makeshift shops. He said that land grabbers are constructing shops at the land without the MC's approval. He claimed that he had given an application to Pirmahal police for registration of a case against the grabbers but the police did not register case so far.