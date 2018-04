Share:

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the incident of firing on FC men at the Pak-Afghan border and paid tribute to the bravery and courage of the martyred FC men. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He prayed for early recovery of the injured FC men. He said those who laid down their lives for the defence of the motherland are heroes of the whole nation and the brave FC men have sacrifices their lives for the motherland. –Staff Reporter