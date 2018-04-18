Share:

The rich and the moneyed people of Karachi have now started exhibiting dirty money in the form of Fireworks at their wedding events. Usually the loud boom begins after 1 or 2 in the morning, this sounds like someone has attacked the area with full arsenal force. The old, infirm, and children living in the neighborhood are triggered from their slumber and get panicky and petrified.

The rich must accept the fact that Karachi is gradually getting out of the peril of terrorism and targeted killing. The display of firework escalates the fear factor in the neighbours and its gross violation of neighborhood courtesy and peace.

The law enforcement agencies must undertake strict measures to ban the display of fireworks. In the same manner, the rich should celebrate their events in simpler way and, if possible, donate the expenses earmarked for fireworks to a worthy cause.

ARWA ALI ASGHER,

Karachi, March 24.