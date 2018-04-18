Share:

OKARA-A girl and a woman were abducted from different areas here the other day.

According to police sources, in village 5/4L, three suspects including Zahid, Tariq and Mujahid along with their unidentified accomplices abducted a 16-year-old girl, daughter of Farzand bundled into a vehicle. The accused drove off towards unknown location. In another incident occurred in village 39/4L, Ghulam Mohyuddin and his two accomplices abducted Ghulam Fatima, wife of Tariq.

The police concerned have registered separate cases accordingly.

CRACKDOWN ON

NARCOTICS SELLERS

In a campaign against narcotics sellers, the police raided and arrested Muhammad Mushtaq, son of Abdul Ghaffar of Mauza Akbar with 25 litre liquor. Similarly Muhammad Imran, son of Muhammad Yar was held with 25 litre liquor; Ishaq, son of Hanif of Burj Jeway Khan was caught with 28 litre liquor; Imtiaz Hussain, son of Liaqat Ali of village 25/GD with 20 litre liquor; Yousuf, son of Amin of village 18/GD was held with 18 litre liquor; Imran, son of Akbar Ali of Mandi Ahmadabad was nabbed transporting 51 litre liquor; Mustafa, son of Waryam of village 27/1AL was found in possession of 2kg hashish.

The police said that separate cases have been registered against the accused persons. The police informed that the crackdown on drug dealers and seller is continued vigorously.