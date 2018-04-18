Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government failed to provide record of 56 public sector companies to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Sunday.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan had directed the government to submit record of these companies to the NAB by 9:00pm on Sunday. A NAB spokesman said that the bureau was investigating corruption cases involving 56 companies but pace of record provision of these companies by the Punjab government was very slow.

As per directions of the Supreme Court, the Punjab government was bound to provide the record by 9:00pm on Sunday. The NAB Lahore director general was directed to keep the bureau offices open on Sunday to receive record by the time fixed by the court. The NAB Lahore director general remained present in the office on Sunday and supervised the whole process of record provision.

The NAB spokesman said that by the deadline fixed by the Supreme Court the Punjab government could provide partial record of 39 companies and record of 17 companies was not provided by the authorities concerned. Sources other than NAB said that complete record of PLDC, Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power Company, Punjab Thermal Power Company, Lahore Knowledge Park, Punjab Health Initiative and Gujranwala Waste Management Company had been provided to the NAB. But the spokesman said that it was initial and incomplete record and more details of the said companies could be sought from the authorities concerned. After receiving record, NAB officials have started scrutiny of the same.