Share:

18,000 saplings planted under spring tree plantation campaign

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Railways, Rawalpindi Division has planted over 18,000 saplings under the spring tree plantation campaign 2018 in different areas of the division including 100 railway stations, railway colonies, platforms and other areas for a healthier and sustainable environment. Talking to APP, Divisional Commercial Officer, Railways Rawalpindi, Raza Ali Habib informed that different saplings like Bohar, Sukh Chain, Neem, Mulberry, Sada Bahar, Arjun, Sheesham and others have been planted in the division to make the the environment green and beautiful. To a question he said, the Kohat Railcar, restarted on Jan 25, has gained popularity amongst the residents of the city with more than 74,448 passengers travelling on it in just two months due to which Pakistan Railways earned over Rs 9.3 million.

The Kohat Railcar is becoming one of the most successful trains of Pakistan Railways, said Raza Ali. He elaborated that after its re-launch, 36,056 passengers have travelled in 133up from Rawalpindi to Kohat and 38,392 in 134dn from Kohat to Rawalpindi with Rs 4520015 and Rs 4860275 earnings respectively. He further said, the Railcar service was a demand of the public which was fulfilled and it has eased travel between Rawalpindi and Kohat. He informed that due to enhanced security measures, quality service and punctuality, the train passengers are increasing day by day and over 42,56,318 passengers travelled through the rail service during 2017 from Rawalpindi Division.–APP

He said, Pakistan Railways, Rawalpindi Division have earned Rs1612.618 million against the set target of Rs1595.851 million up to Mar 20, during the last nine months of 2017-18 financial year. To another question he said, out of total 46 trains running from Rawalpindi Division, 40 including Green Line, Tezgam, Pakistan Express, Hazara Express, eight Lahore Railcars, Mehar Express and Kohat Railcar start the journey from Rawalpindi while six including Khyber Mail, Awam Express and Jaffar Express, start their journey from Peshawar and cross through the division. He informed that to facilitate the passengers of Green Line (5-Up/6-Dn), the Pakistan Railways have reduced over 10 percent rail fares. This year, Pakistan Railways have earned approximately Rs 33549.928 million against the set target of Rs32606.245 million with Rs 943.683 million as additional revenue during the nine months of 2017-18 financial year. He expressed the hope that this year, Pakistan Railways would earn over Rs 45 billion.