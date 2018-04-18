Share:

JERUSALEM - Israel's army said Sunday it had destroyed a Hamas tunnel crossing from the Gaza Strip into its territory after more than two weeks of tension along the border of the Palestinian enclave. Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said it was the longest and deepest Gazan tunnel discovered by Israel. The tunnel crossed into Israeli territory by several metres (yards) but did not yet have an exit point, military spokesman Jonathan Conricus told journalists. "We filled the tunnel with material that renders it useless for a very long period of time," Conricus said. Explosives were not used.