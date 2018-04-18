Share:

LOS ANGELES:-Kim Kardashian West attended her high school reunion on Friday. The 37-year-old reality star hired a party bus to ensure she and her friends could arrive back to the all-girls Marymount High School in California in style in order to enjoy a celebration which marked 20 years since their senior year. And Kim - who has children North, four, Saint, two, and three-month-old Chicago with husband Kanye West - was looking forward to the occasion as she knew there was no chance of any awkward run-ins with her former classmates.



She said in a clip posted on her Instagram Story: ''So my friends are worried that we're gonna run into people that they were mean to and I feel so good about my conscience that I was so nice to everyone.''