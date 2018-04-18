Share:

Islamabad - The legal fraternity of Islamabad has strongly condemned the attack on Justice Ijazul Ahsan’s residence and announced to observe Monday (today) as “Black Day” to protest against the incident.

The lawyers have deplored the firing incident and said that they would not appear before the court on Monday to protest against it.

Talking to The Nation, president Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) Syed Javed Akbar Shah strongly condemned the incident and said that such attacks could not weaken the judiciary’s resolve.

He expressed disappointment in the government for failing to provide proper security to the judges and demanded the authorities to ensure foolproof security for judges across the country.

He said that elements involved in the attack must be arrested immediately and tried under Anti-Terrorism Act, besides formulating a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for fixing responsibility of the act. Javed Akbar added that the lawyers’ fraternity from around the country stands behind the judiciary.

IHCBA secretary general Raja Faisal Younas said that they would observe Monday as Black Day against the firing incident. He said that the attack on the residence of a judge of Supreme Court has exposed government’s security for the judges.

He said that such elements would have to kill them before reaching the judges. Raja said that the lawyers would play the role of frontline soldiers of judiciary. He made it clear that no lawyer would appear before the court on Monday.

Expressing his sorrow over the incident, he said that a bar meeting had been convened today in this connection while a general body meeting of IHCBA would also be held soon to formulate future course of action pertaining to this matter.

The IHCBA secretary general demanded a fair and impartial inquiry of the incident and said that the culprits should be exposed. He said that the incident has created apprehensions about the security of judges and the government should take comprehensive measures to improve security arrangements for the judges.

President District Bar Association (DBA) Riayasat Ali Azad Advocate stated that the lawyers’ community would observe a strike and hold a protest demonstration at 10 am at district court premises. Azad also demand strict punishment for the elements involved in the attack.

Media coordinator of Islamabad Bar Association (IBA) Chaudhary Khalid Advocate said that the incident appears to be an attempt to harass the judiciary and expressed the resolve of legal community to stand with judiciary in this situation.

He was of the view that those who did not accept decisions of judiciary are involved in it and made it clear that refusal to accept judiciary’s decision is equal to deviate from the Constitution and law.