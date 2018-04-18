Share:

Islamabad - Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club organised the screening of Nadeem and Shabnam starrer classic film from the year 1974 titled “Dillagi”. A large number of cinema enthusiasts from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi participated in the screening. “Dillagi” was a beloved romantic film of its era starring the two popular leading actors. In addition to these lead actors, Nayyar Sultana, Lehri, Talish and Albela also acted in the film.

The film was directed by Aslam with a soundtrack by Master Rafiq Ali. Noorjahan, Mehdi Hassan, and Masood Rana lent the vocals for songs such as Sayyan Anari.

, Meray Dil Ko Jalaye Ray”,” Dillagi Mein Aisi Dil Ko Lagi Keh Dil Khoh Geya” and” Ham Chalay Is Jahan Say, Dil Uth Geya Yahan Say.”