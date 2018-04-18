Share:

MIRPURKHAS - A 25 years old woman was stabbed to death by her husband at village Khalidabad, near Kot Ghulam Muhammad Town on Sunday.

After exchanging words with his wife, accused Kanji Kolhi stabbed her wife Shramti Pana Kolhi to death. After getting the information, Kot Ghulam Muhammad police reached the spot and shifted the body to taluka hospital KGM for legal formality.

KGM police immediately took action as carried out raid and arrested accused Kanji Kolhi and recovered from him involved sharp knife. Later, body of the deceased was handed over to heirs after legal formality.

The heirs said that Kanji tied the knot with Shramti Pana Kolhi one and half years ago. The couple has a child. Police said that murder case would be lodged when the complainant would approach the police.